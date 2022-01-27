Luc Donaldson (20) had been driving in Portadown in his Audi Q2 when a car ran into the back of another car.

Luc said he had been in a rush and was in the merging lane at Bridge Street when a car moved alongside his car and bumped into the back of another vehicle in front.

The dashcam footage, which Luc entitled ‘gotta pay attention’ has sparked a debate on the use of merging lanes and who was in the right.

Snapshot of video posted to TikTok by Craigavon man Luc Donaldson from dashcam footage of an incident at Bridge Street in Portadown, Co Armagh.

A former pupil of Tandragee PS, Clounagh Junior High School, Craigavon Senior High School and the Southern Regional College, Luc now works for Tesco in Craigavon as a delivery driver.

Though raised here, Luc spent several years living in Bournemouth and Essex.

He said he put the footage on TikTok at around 10.20 the evening it happened, on January 18 and the next morning it had received 19k views but later the next evening the views had passed the one million mark.

Luc said the video had sparked debate with around half of the viewers believing that he should have given way and the other half saying he was entitled to merge into the lane.

Rule 134 of the Highway Code says: “In congested road conditions do not change lanes unnecessarily. Merging in turn is recommended but only if safe and appropriate when vehicles are travelling at a very low speed, e.g. when approaching road works or a road traffic incident.”

