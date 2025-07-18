News that work is to begin on the next phase of upgraded pedestrian and cycling infrastructure at the Black Paths in Craigavon has been warmly welcomed.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced a further £180,000 investment to extend the upgraded path for another 330 metres from the Drumgor Centre to the Curlywurly footbridge.

Work is due to commence on Monday, July 21.

The Department for Infrastructure said every effort will be made to keep one side of the path open to accommodate access for pedestrians and cyclists but it may be necessary to close short sections at times to facilitate the work and ensure the safety of those using the path.

Councillor Robbie Alexander and Eóin Tennyson MLA on the Black Paths. Picture: released by Alliance.

Minister Kimmins said: “This represents a significant investment in active travel for the Craigavon area and I am delighted to see the next phase of work commence.

"Since the first phase was completed, between South Lakes and Drumgor Centre, it has been well received by the local community who are using it to walk, wheel and cycle to local amenities or just to enjoy some daily exercise. I look forward to seeing that momentum continue as work progresses and I hope more people will choose to use the paths for their everyday journeys.”

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

People are asked to comply with any temporary arrangements in place to ensure the safety of both the public and workers.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, September 7.

News of the next phase of work has been welcomed by local political representatives.

Alliance councillor for Craigavon, Robbie Alexander, said: “It is brilliant to see that the next phase of works for the Black Path cycle network will soon be starting. Completion of the first phase leading to South Lake Leisure Centre was well received by many in the local community who use the Black Paths daily."

His colleague Eóin Tennyson MLA added: "The Black Path cycle network is a huge asset to Craigavon, therefore it is fantastic that it is receiving long overdue investment. Alliance representatives will continue to lobby for additional improvements to other sections of the network over the coming years."

Sinn Féin Councillor Jude Mallon also welcomed the announcement of the next phase of improvement works.

"This is a very welcome development for local residents and a positive step forward for active travel in our area. The Black Paths are a vital route for people walking, cycling, and getting out for some fresh air — connecting homes with local schools, shops and parks.

"The initial phase of improvements was extremely well received by the community, and I have no doubt this next section will be just as beneficial.

"I want to thank Minister Liz Kimmins and her Department for continuing to invest in Craigavon’s infrastructure, and for their efforts to keep disruption to a minimum while this important work is carried out.

"I would encourage everyone to follow the temporary arrangements during the works and look forward to seeing even more people making use of this fantastic local resource once it’s complete.”