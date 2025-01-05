Craigavon: pedestrian and cycling enhancement to begin on the Black Paths

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jan 2025, 11:15 GMT
A £270,000 investment in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in Craigavon is getting underway this week to improve connections for people wishing to walk and cycle more often.

The work on the Black Paths is expected to take eight weeks to complete and it is hoped it will be completed by early March.

The significant investment includes reconstruction and improvement of the existing segregated cycle tracks and footpaths along a section of the Craigavon Black Paths network, between the underpass at South Lake Leisure Centre and the Drumgor Centre.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I am committed to creating more opportunities for active travel and providing high quality infrastructure for those who want to walk, wheel and cycle for many of the shorter everyday journeys.

A £270,000 investment in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure has been announced or Craigavon. Picture: unsplash (stock image).A £270,000 investment in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure has been announced or Craigavon. Picture: unsplash (stock image).
A £270,000 investment in pedestrian and cycling infrastructure has been announced or Craigavon. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

"Once completed this scheme will provide improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists in the Craigavon area and improve connections to local schools and amenities.”

The Department for Infrastructure said that to help ensure the safety of those using the paths and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate footpath closures in short sections from 8am to 6pm.

A spokesperson said the Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience and asks everyone to comply with any temporary arrangements in place to ensure the safety of both the public and those carrying out the work.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, March 7, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change,” the spokesperson added.

