Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is hoping to secure funding for much-needed upgrade works to Clare Glen.

The popular walking spot outside Tandragee includes a beautiful forested area and a caravan park. However, the forest walk is in need of major maintenance work, while the bridge has yet to be replaced.

All of these issues might be addressed in the not-so-distant future if the council is able to secure funding from the Department for Infrastructure’s Active Travel Unit, according to an agenda report circulated ahead of an Environmental Services Committee meeting held in December.

The report states: “DfI have indicated that an application for Clare Glen would be eligible for consideration for a range of works to complete work on paths, fencing, signage and furniture, and the replacement of the bridge, however, there is a very tight timeline for delivery of the project.

Clare Glen is a popular walking spot. Picture: Pexels (stock image).

“It’s therefore proposed to submit an application to complete work on paths, fencing, signage and furniture across Clare Glen.

“A second phase would be considered in a future funding opportunity, which would seek to deliver the reinstatement of the bridge over the Cusher river.

“The terms of funding are that at least 50 per cent of the allocated amount should be spent before the end of this financial year (March 2025). All works will be required to be completed by the end of financial year end 2025/26.”

Back in early June 2024, a council report explained the importance of having the bridge replaced as soon as possible.

The scenic forest walk at Clare Glen, Old Clare Road, Tandragee. Credit: Google

The report stated: “This bridge made for a convenient crossing point for those who were unable to complete the whole circuit of the paths, or who wished to take a shorter walk along both sides of the river. Unfortunately, the bridge has been closed for the past year due to a deterioration in its structural integrity.

“The timbers underpinning the structure, and the support pillars across the river have been examined by a structural engineer who declared them too hazardous for public use, and beyond economic repair.

“Officers have explored options for a replacement of the structure, but the confines of the site mean that any new bridge would need to be of a modular design, capable of being transported to the site using the existing pathways and constructed in situ.

“Such a project is likely to be complicated and hence expensive. Clearly there is a need for significant investment in the facility in order to deal with the immediate issues, reinforce the pathways and replace the bridge.”