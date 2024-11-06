Craigavon-produced Karri Kitchen's ready meals hit Asda shelves for the first time

A Craigavon businesswoman has described the opportunity to have some of her ready meals stocked by Asda as ‘a dream come true’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shera McAloran, who is originally from Indonesia and moved to Northern Ireland from Sydney in 2017, founded Karri Kitchen as a home business in 2019.

“As a busy mum balancing full-time work, I struggled to find meals that were high in protein, energising, and didn’t require hours in the kitchen,” she said. “I saw a need for convenient, health-forward south east Asian cuisine in Northern Ireland and started developing my own recipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work with other local suppliers to source high quality produce for the meals, and combine these ingredients with innovative south east Asian inspired cooking methods to bring out the rich authentic taste.”

Shera McAlonan, founder of Karri Kitchen and Lorraine Drennan, customer trading manager at Asda Portadown.

The public soon began to enjoy Shera’s healthy, flavourful meals, inspired by her heritage.

Today, Karri Kitchen operates out of a purpose-built facility in Craigavon with a team of 30, producing authentically flavoured and healthy ready meals crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients to honour authentic south east Asian cooking techniques.

The latest success for Karri Kitchen is the announcement that Asda is to stock three new listings for its high protein, low-calorie south east Asian-inspired ready meals in all its stores across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new range includes Karri Kitchen’s signature dishes, Mango Chicken Curry, Mongolian Beef Noodles, and Black Pepper Beef.

Shera said: “To have our meals in Asda is a dream come true! I’m excited to introduce our dishes to new customers and can’t wait to experiment with even more flavours in the future.”

Cathy Elliott, Northern Ireland local buying manager at Asda, added: “Asda is proud to support local brands, and Karri Kitchen is a fantastic example. Produced in Co Armagh, Karri Kitchen’s meals use local vegetables and meats from Northern Irish farms.

"With the ever-growing focus on health and wellness, more customers are looking for convenient yet nutritious meals, and we’re delighted to bring exactly that to our NI stores with these products.”

The Karri Kitchen range is available to shop now in Asda stores and online at www.asda.com