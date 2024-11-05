Father Christmas’ elves are working very hard on Santa’s new workshop at Rushmere Shopping Centre which should be ready for the Christmas Lights Switch On this Thursday.

The annual Christmas Lights Switch On promises to be extra special this year with a brand new Christmas Experience and Grotto being unveiled at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

The Grinch has perched himself on Rushmere Shopping Centre manager, Mr Martin Walsh's knee - and just outside the new Grotto which is being officially opened on Thursday at the Christmas Lights Switch on. Lots happening between 4-9pm.

Santa is expected to make an appearance with a few very special guests and much more for young and old alike.

Not only that but there’ll be more than 30 businesses taking part in a Christmas Market.

Centre Manager, Martin Walsh, said he is looking forward to welcoming shoppers to the Christmas Lights Switch On. “It will include 30 plus local businesses taking part in a Christmas Market.

“We are delighted to be hosting so many local businesses. It will be a great addition to our Christmas Lights Switch On.”

The annual event will include a vibrant mix of live music, entertainment, festive characters, and of course, a sprinkle of Christmas magic.

“This year’s Lights Switch On will see Rushmere being transformed into Santa’s workshop,” said Martin.

"Our new, reimagined Christmas experience will captivate the whole family, and whilst I can not say too much, I am certain that our Christmas magic will leave you with lasting memories,” said Rushmere Shopping Centre’s manager.

“With special appearances from your favourite festive friends, and maybe our good friend The Grinch, you will not want to miss our Christmas Lights Switch On. Experience the magic with us from 4pm-9pm this Thursday!”