Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band and Hillhaven Flute Band extend thanks for street collection support

Two local bands have extended their thanks to all the members of the public who supported their recent street collections.

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band raised a total of £2,045 at the annual parade hosted this year in Lurgan on May 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, the members of Hillhaven Flute Band in Loughgall would like to thank all those who supported their annual band parade and fundraiser which was held on May 9, 2025 where the total of £1,107 was raised.