Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band and Hillhaven Flute Band extend thanks for street collection support

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two local bands have extended their thanks to all the members of the public who supported their recent street collections.

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band raised a total of £2,045 at the annual parade hosted this year in Lurgan on May 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, the members of Hillhaven Flute Band in Loughgall would like to thank all those who supported their annual band parade and fundraiser which was held on May 9, 2025 where the total of £1,107 was raised.

Related topics:Loughgall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice