With living costs and food prices continuing to rise and putting food on the table a constant challenge for many, local community retailer, Malcolm Hall, who owns Vivo @FoodHalls Drumgor in Craigavon is doing his bit to help, by offering a nine-item bundle of cupboard fillers for only a penny on Thursday (February 22), exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app.

With the combined cost of these products usually totalling over £12, this is giving new and existing customers the chance to save, while stocking their cupboards at the same time.

The bundle contains: Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Flavour 90g, Pasta N Sauce, a bag of dried pasta, McVitie’s Digestives Milk Chocolate 266g, Heinz Spaghetti Hoops, Jack’s Garden Peas, crisps variety pack 6 x 25g or similar, Haribo Starmix 140g and Robinsons Orange No Added Sugar Squash.

Malcolm Hall, who owns Vivo@FoodHalls Drumgor in Craigavon, with the special one-day basket of groceries. Picture: Snappy Shopper.

Malcolm said: “Working with the local community day-in, day-out, you really notice the toll that the cost-of-living is taking on your customers. People just don’t have the disposable income they had before, despite working hard and making cuts where they can.

"I feel privileged to be able to give something back to my customers – hopefully, this helps with snacks for the kids, lunches or dinners as we approach month end and things are tight.”

Mike Callachan of Snappy Shopper: “Across the UK, we’re seeing living costs accelerate at an alarming rate, with individuals having to choose between eating and heating.

"Working so closely with retailers throughout the country, this is an issue which is extremely close to our hearts – costs are rising for them too and so it’s especially humbling to see them do what they can to make things easier for their customers, out of their own pockets.

Customers of Vivo@FoodHalls Drumgor in Craigavon can buy a nine-item bundle of cupboard fillers for only a penny on Thursday, February 22, exclusively on the Snappy Shopper app.Picture: Snappy Shopper.

"At Snappy, we’re all about supporting local retailers, to support their communities, so will continue to back these initiatives wherever possible.”

The 1p bundle will be available from Vivo @FoodHalls Drumgor on Thursday, February 22 for one day only.

To claim, customers simply have to download the Snappy Shopper app, enter their postcode and select Vivo @FoodHalls Drumgor from the stores listed. They’ll then be able to click straight onto a banner where they can add their bundle to basket for a penny.