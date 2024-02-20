Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What could be better than being surrounded by huge quantities of delicious snacks all day and sharing a passion for all things Tayto?

Northern Ireland’s iconic crisp brand is currently on the lookout for the ideal candidates to showcase its renowned business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With tours of Tayto Castle planned to recommence later this year, after a two-year break, recruitment has started for the perfect visitor guides.

Mr Tayto is a big hit with visitors to Tayto Castle in Tandragee. Picture: Tayto

The Tayto experience, located in a 500-year-old castle in Tandragee, is undergoing a series of updates, explained Elly Hunter, Tayto’s marketing director.

“With work due to finish soon we are now in a position to recruit some tour guides.

“We’re looking for people with a passion for Tayto, someone who has an engaging and enthusiastic personality. They should also have an interest in local history as that will help them bring our story to life for the thousands of people that will be visiting us,” said Elly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The right person needs to be able to speak confidently to small groups of people of all ages and be able to learn and retain information easily. But perhaps most importantly of all, they must possess the willpower not to nibble the crisps as they make their way down the production line.”

Tayto Castle tour guides will take visitors on a fun exploration of the production process including a look at how the humble spud is transformed into a crisp, how it is flavoured and then packed. Picture: Tayto

Tayto Castle tour guides will take visitors on a fun exploration of the production process including a look at how the humble spud is transformed into a crisp, how it is flavoured and then packed.

“Full training will be provided”, continued Elly. “To help equip our Tayto tour guides with the skills and knowledge they need to perform their role. They will learn all about the crisp production process, Tayto’s history and how we became Northern Ireland’s favourite crisps.”

“Over the years we have had countless schools, community groups, VIPs, and people of all ages and from all over the world through our doors. We are thrilled to be on the verge of once again offering tours and will be making an announcement very soon about when they are kicking off.”