From fresh fruit and vegetables to traybakes and Belfast baps, these food markets have it all.
With so much selection and variety, there is sure to be something for everyone’s tastes.
1. A market visit is an enjoyable way to check out fresh produce.
St George's Market in Belfast is a favourite with locals and visitors alike. Photo: Tourism Ireland photographed by Chris Hill
2. Bangor market
If open-air markets are your thing then Bangor Market will be worth a visit.
The market holds over 50 stalls and has a wide selection of food, ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables to homemade bakes and treats.
The market has always been a staple in the community, with it celebrating its one hundredth year running in 2024.
You can find the market at ASDA car park in Bangor every Wednesday from 7am to 1pm. Photo: pixabay
3. Inns Cross Market, Belfast
If you’re in South Belfast why not stop by Inns Cross Market.
The market has a unique story, with the grounds it stands on previously an unused forecourt that has now been transformed into life.
There are over 30 stalls of seasonal and local food producers, alongside a plant nursery and producers of a range of sustainable products. The market runs between 10am and 2pm on the first Saturday of every month Photo: Inns Cross Market via Facebook
4. Ards Artisans market
If you’re passing through Newtownards be sure to stop the Ards Artisans market. With over 20 different stalls, ranging from sourdough bread, fresh flowers, ceramics and local honey, there is something to please everyone.
There is even a book exchange that gives you the chance to pick up a new read and meet some new faces.
The market takes place every Friday in the mall of Ards Shopping Centre, so you don’t have to worry about the weather conditions. Photo: pixabay