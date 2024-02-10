4 . Ards Artisans market

If you’re passing through Newtownards be sure to stop the Ards Artisans market. With over 20 different stalls, ranging from sourdough bread, fresh flowers, ceramics and local honey, there is something to please everyone. There is even a book exchange that gives you the chance to pick up a new read and meet some new faces. The market takes place every Friday in the mall of Ards Shopping Centre, so you don’t have to worry about the weather conditions. Photo: pixabay