Craigyhill bonfire ‘record’ not recognised

The organisers of the Eleventh Night bonfire in the Craigyhill area of Larne have said they are “determined” to break the Guinness World record for the world’s tallest bonfire next year after their recent attempt was not officially recognised.

Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 2:22 pm

Earlier this month a bonfire measuring over 200ft was constructed, but an adjudicator did not attend the site.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, July 26, a spokesperson for the bonfire builders said: “We learn by our mistakes and now we know as a committee what it takes to build the bonfire this height.

“We also know what we need to do to have one of the adjudicators present at the event and how long it takes to process the application so not to leave it too late.

Bonfire builders use a crane to set down the final part to the structure. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“We have to respect Guinness World Records as these are their requirements.”

Ahead of this year’s fire being lit, bonfire builders at the Craigyhill site vowed to keep constructing the pyre in memory of John Steele following his death at the nearby Antiville bonfire site.

