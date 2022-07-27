Craigyhill bonfire ‘record’ not recognised

Earlier this month a bonfire measuring over 200ft was constructed, but an adjudicator did not attend the site.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, July 26, a spokesperson for the bonfire builders said: “We learn by our mistakes and now we know as a committee what it takes to build the bonfire this height.

“We also know what we need to do to have one of the adjudicators present at the event and how long it takes to process the application so not to leave it too late.

Bonfire builders use a crane to set down the final part to the structure. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“We have to respect Guinness World Records as these are their requirements.”