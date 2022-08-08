Cross-island charity cycle to end in Larne

Rev John Hanson will be cycling from Co Kerry to Jubilee Farm along with his son Dr Jonny Hanson and Dr Hanson’s eldest children, Joshua (11) and Bethany (10), to raise funds for two worthy causes.

The three generations of the family from Co Monaghan will be riding on two tandems from August 14 until August 20 to mark the 40th anniversary since Rev Hanson completed a round the world cycle alongside fellow Ulsterman John Rodgers.

The four relatives will be raising money to support the work of Tearfund and Jubilee Community Benefit Society, in tackling the causes and effects of climate change, while highlighting the need for action on these issues from church leaders and churchgoers in particular.

John, Jonny, Joshua and Bethany will be taking on the cross-island cycle.

Commenting ahead of the effort, Dr Hanson said: “The ‘get-up-and-go’ that characterises these cycling adventures is the same ‘get-cup-and-go’ required to transition our economies and societies to sustainability. Everyone has a part to play.”

Joshua and Bethany added: “We’re looking forward to seeing different parts of Ireland and feeling good about cycling across it.”

In September 1981, John Hanson and Mr Rodgers set off on an epic bike journey from Dungannon, Co Tyrone, that took them around the world in 12 months and 13,000 miles.

Raising over £50,000 for development charity Tearfund, Rev Hanson also published a book on the journey, Around the World in Cycle Clips, and donated his bicycle to the Ulster Transport Museum, where it remains on display.

Looking back to the round the world cycle, Rev Hanson stated: “The main purpose of the round-the-world cycle was to draw attention to the appalling fact that millions of people didn’t have food to eat or clean water to drink.”

This summer’s cycle will not be the first charity ride carried out by John and Jonny.

In 1998, John and Jonny, then aged 10, cycled 330 miles from Cork to Coleraine by tandem in three and a half days. They raised money for repairs to the roof of their church, Second Ballybay Presbyterian, and for the Camphill Community at Ballybay.

An online fundraising page has been set up to raise money for the charities.

Almost £400 has been raised at the time of going to print.