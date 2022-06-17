Crosskennan Animal Sanctuary appeal for help to replace Cattery

The structure is vital for the many cats they care for while awaiting new homes.

Due to its condition, Tina, Heidi and Minnie, three of the longest permanent residents of the sanctaury, recently had to move into alternative accommodation when the floor of their space became unstable.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Antrim-based Santuary stated: “We are going to have to replace our cattery/cat shed asap. It’s something that we knew was going to need to be done, but we thought we had a little more time with some repairs that were made in 2020.

Tina, Heidi and Minnie, three of the longest permanent residents, who had to move into alternative accommodation

“Unfortunately it’s met it’s end and one area is now completely unusable.

“We have been advised given the work to make repairs it is more feasible for us to replace, so we are in the process of costing these things out and seeing what our options are to replace. Either like for like or with something a little larger or something in a more durable or water friendly material.

“So as part of that we are running a raffle, of which the proceeds will go towards the costs of replacing the cat shed.”

Two tickets for the Garth Brooks Concert in Dublin in September have been generously donated and will form the main prize of the raffle.

Crosskennan also have a beautiful brand new horse grooming kit which was kindly donated by one of their supporters.

They also have a mongrel lover’s set and a bath and beauty set to raffle off.

They are still adding prizes to the raffle for which tickets can be bought until June 30, with the draw taking place on July 1.

Items won will need to be collected from the Sanctuary or can be posted out, if postage cost are covered.

To find out more go to https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/Catteryraffle

In the meantime, people can still help with the ongoing care of the cats both at the sanctuary or in foster care via Paypal.me/crosskennan or check out our website www.crosskennanlane.co.uk/help

You can also have food directly delivered to the sanctuary - Crosskennan Lane Animal Sanctuary, 26 Crosskennan Lane, Ballynoe, Antrim, BT41 2QY

Members of the public can drop off donations at the above address too between 10 and 3pm any day.