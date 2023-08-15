In one of the biggest weekends of GAA games for decades in north Armagh, local teams will be keen to muscle through as the first leg of the Armagh Senior Club Championship kicks off.

The last time the Gerry Fegan Cup came to Lurgan was two years ago in a cracker game with Clann Eireann smashing it against Crossmaglen.

Stefan Campbell of Clan na Gael who also plays for Armagh is one of the star players of the year. Photo courtesy of Eugene Creaney.

Hopes are high that the Cup will return to north Armagh and as the club championship starts, the road is wide open. Clann Éireann have a great squad but Clan naGael and Maghery Sean MacDermots have strong teams.

It all kicks off in Derrytrasna on Saturday as Sarsfields are fielding against Mullaghbawn at 4pm.

Also on Saturday at Davitt Park Clan Na Gael take on Crossmaglen at 7pm – a must watch clash.

On Sunday it’s the Lurgan derby with St Peters v Clann Éireann at 6pm – this will be a very well attended match with the 2021 Armagh County Senior Champions taking on the whites at their own pitch in North St.

It is good news for the local clubs though as they are all set for a windfall. This is because they are allowed to keep half of the gate with 25% going to the away team and the rest to the county board.

Over the next 8 weeks (group stages) many social clubs across Lurgan and north Armagh will have plenty of entertainment to coincide with the games so keep an eye out.

GAA pundit Eugene Creaney said: "It looks as though the senior series is a 2-horse race between last year’s winner Crossmaglen and a very strong Clann Eireann side who were champions in 2021. Other teams however like Clan Na Gael, Killeavey and Maghery, who are rebuilding, could all spring surprises.

"The group stages will no doubt bring shocks. Dromintee could be dark horses,” Eugene added.

"While St Peters against Clann Eireann will pull a huge crowd, The Clan Na Gael against Crossmaglen on Saturday could shape football in Armagh for years to come. The Clans winning their first Armagh minor title for 30 years have a very progressive youth system, but would need to be challenging soon considering that county player Stefan Campbell is coming to the end of his career.

"The Blues who also have Armagh player Shane Mc Parland back on board from county duty, will be very important up front, with inspirational playmaker Niall Henderson, the dynamic Sean Mackle. Also if fully fit, the new emerging talent of Callum O Neill could have a huge say.

"Crossmaglen Rangers however appear to hold all the aces with Captain Jamie Clarke, Cian Mc Conville, the returned Oisin O Neill, and of course Rian O Neill. They will all bring big tests for the Lurgan side. With the weather expected to be decent, a bumper weekend lies ahead,” said Eugene.