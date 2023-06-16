Crumlin Integrated Primary School secretary Dorothy Moore has been honoured by the King

Mrs. Dorothy Moore, a dedicated and invaluable member of Crumlin Integrated Primary School, has been honoured in the King's Birthday Honours 2023 for her remarkable service as the school secretary.

Mrs Moore has been award a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to education in Co Antrim.

Over an impressive span of twenty-seven years, Mrs. Moore has been a pillar of support, organization, and care within the school and the wider Crumlin community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout her tenure, Mrs. Moore has been a reliable and integral part of the daily operations at Crumlin Integrated Primary School.

The secretary of Crumlin Integrated Primary School, Mrs Dorothy Moore, has been awarded a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours. Pic Credit: Crumlin Integrated Primary School

As the school secretary, she has played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of administrative tasks, managing communication channels, and providing invaluable assistance to the school community.

Mr. Tony Young, the principal of Crumlin Integrated Primary School, expressed the delight and pride felt by the entire school community upon learning of Mrs. Moore's well-deserved recognition.

He emphasized her unwavering commitment and loyalty to the school and the Crumlin community, highlighting the significant impact she has made over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “The King's Birthday Honour bestowed upon Mrs. Dorothy Moore serves as a testament to her enduring commitment to Crumlin Integrated Primary School and the community it serves.

"It recognises her outstanding service and invaluable contributions, which have left an indelible mark on the lives of those she has touched.”