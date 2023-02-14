Crumlin WI’s February meeting centred around the institute’s annual craft evening, when many items, hand-crafted by members, were presented for judging.

As this was the first such evening since 2020, and since many ladies had been very busy during lockdown, a wide range of inspiring items was presented.

The impressive display featured baking, hand knitted toys, knitted garments, needlework, crochet, painting, beading and the section entitled ‘unusual’ which included various other interesting crafts.

The speaker for the evening was local artist, Raquel Reid. Appropriately for February, Raquel took ‘love’ as her theme. She set about creating a large piece of art which, she explained, would feature spontaneous contributions from all the ladies. Finally, during supper, everyone was encouraged to come up and add a word, or their name, in a fine pen, resulting in a truly unique, personalised work of art for the Institute.

Raquel Reid prepares the background for Crumlin WI’s art project

Meanwhile, guest judge Dorothy Andrews had the challenging task of judging the craft competition.

The results were as follows:

Baking: 1.Irene Parker 2.Jenny McClenaghan 3.Elizabeth Mackey

Knitted toys: 1.Sandra Belshaw 2.Gwen Mackey 3.Joan Ward

Knitted garments: 1.Gwen Mackey 2.Gwen Mackey 3.Elizabeth Mackey

Needlework: 1.Eilish Grant 2. Ruth Graham 3.Eleanor Pinkerton

Crochet: 1.Sandra Belshaw 2.Hazel Campbell 3.Gwen Mackey

Beading: 1. Iris Graham

Painting: 1.Gwen Mackey 2.Hazel Campbell 3.Ann Hyde

Unusual: 1.Helen Lewis 2.Suzanne Robb 3.Elizabeth Mackey