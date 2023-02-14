Carers within the Dromara area are being encouraged to attend a free 'Caring for Carers' programme which commences next month.

The eight week programme organised by the Dromara Connect Group, based at the Connect hall at Rathfriland Road, gets underway on March 2 and runs each Thursday from 12 noon to 2pm until April 20.

It is open to anyone within the community who is a carer. You can come along with the person you care for - activities will be provided - or you can come on your own just to meet up with other people in the same situation.

A spokesperson for Connect stated: "We are very aware that due to Covid and the current difficulties in the health service, many people who are carers can feel isolated or lonely.

"Our eight week programme is designed to offer a place two hours every week where carers and those they care for can come along, enjoy some activities, have a cup of coffee or a chat and just be able to feel that they are not alone and that someone cares."

During the programme there will be activities suitable for people suffering from dementia or special learning needs.

There will also be representatives from the local carer support group in attendance on some of the dates, as well as a 'make the call' advisor on benefits and a counsellor should someone feel the need to chat to a professional in a confidential basis.

Refreshments will also be provided to all who attend.

Activities for those being cared for will include 'Remember when' reminiscing, 'Jumping clay', old time singing, and a visit by a special therapy pony.

The Farm Families Health Checks unit will be attending on April 13 and April 20 so if you want to avail of this free service to get a quick health check, make an appointment by calling into 'Caring for carers' on the dates or you can message the Connect facebook page direct.