The members of Crumlin WI met for this year’s outing, on a glorious June Saturday, at Hillsborough Castle.

Many of the ladies opted for a walk through the stunning gardens, enjoying the contrast between the formal gardens, woodland walks and wildflower meadows.

Everyone convened at the Castle where they were treated to an informative tour of the elegant state rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of particular interest was the Drawing Room, a comfortable, relaxing family room full of photographs and momentos, but also a place where many Heads of State and politicians have been entertained.

Members of Crumlin WI at the end of their visit to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Pic Credit: Crumlin WI

It was also fortunate that a temporary exhibition, ‘Life Through a Royal Lens’, had just opened in the nearby courtyard. This has brought together royal photographs from the last 200 years, some taken by famous royal photographers and others by family members, giving an insight into their lives.

Finally, everyone was glad of a sit-down at the adjacent café for a welcome cuppa and some tasty, sweet treats.