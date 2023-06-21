Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Crumlin WI ladies enjoy a day out at Hillsborough Castle

The members of Crumlin WI met for this year’s outing, on a glorious June Saturday, at Hillsborough Castle.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

Many of the ladies opted for a walk through the stunning gardens, enjoying the contrast between the formal gardens, woodland walks and wildflower meadows.

Everyone convened at the Castle where they were treated to an informative tour of the elegant state rooms.

Of particular interest was the Drawing Room, a comfortable, relaxing family room full of photographs and momentos, but also a place where many Heads of State and politicians have been entertained.

Most Popular
Members of Crumlin WI at the end of their visit to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Pic Credit: Crumlin WIMembers of Crumlin WI at the end of their visit to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Pic Credit: Crumlin WI
Members of Crumlin WI at the end of their visit to Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. Pic Credit: Crumlin WI
Read More
Armed Forces Week is marked by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council flag-raising...

It was also fortunate that a temporary exhibition, ‘Life Through a Royal Lens’, had just opened in the nearby courtyard. This has brought together royal photographs from the last 200 years, some taken by famous royal photographers and others by family members, giving an insight into their lives.

Finally, everyone was glad of a sit-down at the adjacent café for a welcome cuppa and some tasty, sweet treats.

President Gwen Mackey became ‘Queen for the day’ when she posed on the Coronation Bench which had been designed and decorated by local schoolchildren. Pic credit: Crumlin WIPresident Gwen Mackey became ‘Queen for the day’ when she posed on the Coronation Bench which had been designed and decorated by local schoolchildren. Pic credit: Crumlin WI
President Gwen Mackey became ‘Queen for the day’ when she posed on the Coronation Bench which had been designed and decorated by local schoolchildren. Pic credit: Crumlin WI