Armed Forces Week is marked by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council flag-raising ceremony

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has raised the Armed Forces Flag at its headquarters to mark the start of Armed Forces Week 2023.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Pauline Shields OBE, representatives from Armed Forces organisations and local elected representatives.

Alderman Owen Gawith, Chair of the council’s Finance & Corporate Services Committee attended the event. He said: “Today we reflect on the service of our military men and women and show respect for their dedication and achievements. We also remember their families who live with both pride and worry for their loved ones as they fight for the freedom of others.

“Our city has a long-established history with the Armed Forces. We support the men and women of its community including veterans, service families and cadets. Some military organisations are also Freemen of our City.”

Pictured at the raising at the Armed Forces Flag at Lagan Valley Island are: Wing Commander Steve McCleery; Alderman Owen Gawith, Corporate Services Chairman; DL High Sheriff of Co Antrim Mr Peter Thomas Watts Mackie; Deputy Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mrs Pauline Shields OBE DL; Mr David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Lt Col Simon Whittaker. Pic Credit: LCCC

Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim, Pauline Shields OBE, raised the Armed Forces Flag.

A two-minute silence took place to remember the Armed Forces - past, present and future.

Armed Forces Week began on Monday June 19 when the Armed Forces Day Flag is raised on buildings and landmarks around the UK. It culminated with Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 24.

Saluting as the Armed Forces Flag is raised are Wing Commander Steve McCleery and Lieutenant Colonel Simon Whittaker. Pic Credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

The raising of the flag is an acknowledgement of the bravery, commitment and achievements of the Armed Forces and a way of paying a special tribute to those who were injured or lost their lives in the line of duty.