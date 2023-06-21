Local squash star Lydia McQuillan is set to cause a racquet down under

The first athlete to be awarded a £500 bursary as part of the ongoing partnership is 16-year-old squash player Lydia McQuillan from Lisburn.
Lady Mary Peters said: “Lydia is a very worthy recipient. Having only picked up a racquet four years ago, her success and achievements this early in the game is incredible.
"I hope that this funding will help to support her as she prepares to represent Ireland in the Women’s World Junior Individual and Team Championships this summer.
Lydia’s passion for sport was inspired by her parents – her father an avid cyclist and mum, now into her second season with South Antrim Hockey Club.
Lydia originally swam for Lisburn for many years until she found her love for squash at the age of 12 when she joined her brother at Lisburn Racquets Club and a friend introduced her to the sport.
She has achieved a lot in just over four years and having begun the latest season in September last year ranked number 11 in Ireland, Lydia finished the season off on top ranking number one, leading to her being selected to join the U17 and U19 Irish teams.
Having recently competed in the European U17 Squash Championships in Prague with the Irish Team earlier this month, Lydia is now set to travel to Australia this July after being selected to represent the Irish U19 team at the Women’s World Junior Individual and Team Championships in Melbourne.
Commenting on her bursary, she said: “To finish off last season as number one in Ireland and to be selected to represent both the U17 and U19 Irish Teams is a surreal feeling.
"I am very committed to my sport and set myself goals, constantly wanting to improve my game, I have a very determined mindset to be the best I can and hope to inspire other young people to find something that they love and give it their all.
“I’m delighted to have been selected to receive this bursary which will help me to compete outside of Ireland.”