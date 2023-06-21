Down Rally to gain fanzone and champagne finish in Lisburn city centre

The Down Rally 2023 motor race has been given approval for a Lisburn city centre fanzone and champagne finish.

The Carryduff Forklift Down Rally came back to racing after a three year absence by taking up a new base at Lisburn’s Lagan Valley Island last year.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Centre (LCCC) members agreed to new proposals this week for a new enhanced event and audience experience at an addition cost of £4k.

A council officer said: “We are currently in negotiations about the Lagan Valley Island site and to try to bring the event in to town for family and shoppers.

Down Rally to gain city centre fanzone and champagne finish- as economic driver for Lisburn. Pic Credit: LDR

“Whilst the main event will continue to take place at Lagan Valley Island it has been proposed that the following activity could take place in Market Square in Lisburn City centre.

“These would include, a ceremonial start of the rally in Market Square and a ceremonial finish and winners champagne reception at the start/finish ramp.

“It would also include a fanzone in Market Square utilising the council big screen for live coverage of the rally and possible static displays and family activities.”

The increased support from LCCC for the Down Rally comes at time when other major motoring events in Northern Ireland were cast into doubt over soaring public liability insurance costs.

Lisburn South UUP councillor, Tim Mitchell said: “I did have some initial reservations, but I was reassured by last year’s event and I am happy to support this.”