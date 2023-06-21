Councillors have asked for a solution to the lack of a local household waste centre in Castlereagh

Castlereagh ratepayers demanding access to their own household recycling centre could be forced to pay extra to dump waste in a neighbouring council facility.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) provides three household recycling centres in the district at ‘The Cutts’ Derriaghy, ‘Drumlough’ Hillsborough and ‘Carryduff’ Co Down.

Currently residents are having to travel up to 10 miles to a Co Down council dump as the closest facility available in the district.

Castlereagh East DUP Alderman, Sharon Skillen said: “I have been elected to the council for my third term, and there has still been no household recycling centre for my constituency being proposed.

Councillor call for a recycling facility in Castlereagh. Pic Credit: LDR

“If it is not cost effective for a new household recycling centre, then can we look towards Ards and North Down, to pay them for the use of their site?

“I got this at the door when we were out canvassing, that people are paying rates in the area, but they are having to go to Carryduff to use a recycling centre.”

Former LCCC environment committee chairperson, Martin Gregg (Alliance) added: “Every councillor is calling for this in Castlereagh East.

“There are further discussions of a potential site and we do not want to jeopardise that.

“There are neighbouring councils who do not want to share.

“If we did share, would we be asking our ratepayers to pay for use of another council’s site or would we have a gentleman’s agreement?

“There needs to be a review of household recycling centres.”