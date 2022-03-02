CRUN holds first post Covid conference

Causeway Rural Urban Network (CRUN) were delighted to host their first conference since the Covid pandemic

Ann McNickle, CRUN manager, welcomed everyone to the event which took place in the Roe Park Resort in Limavady.

She said all she wanted was for people to enjoy the day and treat it like a “spa day for your head”.

Diane Greer then set the scene for the day and assured everyone they were in for a treat.

The first speaker was David Toney from Breath Sensei.

David took everyone through a series of breath exercises and explained how when we learn to breathe properly, we can reduce our anxiety and learn to have a better nights sleep. CRUN has worked with David on a series of online courses so watch out for CRUN Facebook posts in the future.

The second speaker was Shane Martin who is a psychologist dedicated to teaching the very best self-help psychology to empower people to enhance the quality of their lives.

His “Moodwatchers” well-being programme has been delivered to community groups the length and breadth of Ireland. He not only gave helpful tips to help improve everyone’s quality of life, he also entertained them all with his humorous tales.

The third and final speaker was Dr Anne Monaghan, owner of “Well Worth It” which is a training, therapy yoga, and self-care practice.

The conference was kindly sponsored by The Community Fund Awards For All.

A spokesperson for the conference said: “The response was overwhelming by all the participants.

“They felt that the conference was very timely now that we are coming hopefully to the end of the pandemic and feel that it is time we move forward don’t look back.”