Cullybackey road tragedy: boy (17) dies after one-vehicle collision
Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has died after a road traffic collision in Cullybackey yesterday (Friday) evening.
Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm. A 17 year old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries."Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.""A 17 year old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."
Police added their enquiries are continuing and urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.