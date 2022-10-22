Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm. A 17 year old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries."Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.""A 17 year old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries."