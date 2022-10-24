Sergeant Green said: "Lewis was taken to hospital following a one-vehicle collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm on Friday. He sadly died a short time later.

"Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, sustained injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"A 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Lewis McKee.