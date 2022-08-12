Cullybackey woman earns the British Citizen’s Award

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Citizen Award (BCA) is a recognition programme and represents the high regard of the individual’s endeavors.

Elizabeth Steede from Cullybackey has been recognised for the years she has contributed into her local community with Cullybackey Cub Scouts and Cullybackey Community Group. All this along with a full time job with Supporting Communities.

Nominator Lt Stephen Lyons of 1st Battalion Army Cadet Force (ACF) said of Elizabeth: “During COVID Elizabeth approached Cullybackey Army Cadets to assist with the distribution of food parcels. We have always had a close relationship with Cullybakey Community Partnership (CCP) so of course we agreed. She has also assisted the Army Cadets by assessing sections of their Duke of Edinburgh Awards and assisting of expediton training.

Family members Amanda Steede, Joe Steede, and the Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE watch on as Elizabeth Steede signs the visitor's book in the Mayor's Parlour

He added: “Elizabeth has been an outstanding member of the community and giving back in the form of both youth and community work and it was fantastic news that she is to receive this recognition”.

Elizabeth joined the Cullybackey Cub Scouts as a leader in 2007 and has also assisted with the beavers and taken on the necessary training to provide an “all rounded” package for the children in her care. As a previous member of Causeway Coast and then County Antrim Paddle sport (CAPS) she has been able to transfer her skills and knowledge onto the cubs and scouts. Assisting in the training of scouts ahead of their Canadian Canoe trips and going once herself to supervise them.

Billy Montgomery of Cullybackey Cub Scouts said: “She has been assisting not only with canoeing but as a qualified Archery Instructor and has organised local archery for the Scouts and assisted on any camping expedition and the annual Jamborees.

In 2014 she joined the committee of the Cullybackey Development which was later replaced by the Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) and has worked diligently, gaining grants for the benefit of the village and bringing the youth organisations together to help on various projects such as litter picking, the window displays in the Community Business Centre, organising Christmas events and administration of the CCP Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Honoured with The British Citizen Award Certificate of Recognition for her outstanding volunteering efforts. Elizabeth Steede from Cullybackey is presented her Certificate by the Mid and East Antrim Council Deputy Mayor Beth Adger MBE

During COVID, despite being in the vunerable category herself, Elizabeth recognised the fact that many in the village would be confined to their homes for many months. As a result of many members of CCP being 60+ and also self isolating, she took herself out and about in the village taking various photos of the beautiful areas within the village for CCP Facebook and also running competitions - keeping the community engaged,

She also sought funding for a range of projects including delivery of food parcels,“Grow your own” (GYO) kits and various wellbeing packages. Elizabeth works hard individually and as part of a team and both she and her colleagues in CCP earned the Mid and East Antrim Mayor’s Certificate of Regonition from the Mayor in appreciation of their efforts.