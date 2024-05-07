Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Run by people within the Southern Health Trust who have a brain injury or a learning, physical or sensory disability. the coffee shop is proving a great attraction with top class coffee, tray bakes and an array of soup and sandwich options.

A preened and painted trailer houses the coffee shop which is located at the Bannvale site in Gilford. It is open to the public and is dog friendly (the Trust requests that all dogs are controlled on a lead).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannvale Bloom and Brew at Gilford, Co Down, is proving a huge hit with customers. The new coffee shop, set in the grounds of the garden centre and run by people with disabilities and challenges, is open to the public.

-

Where possible the service aims to source local for supplies such as their coffee provider Ristretto coffee in Banbridge. Since the opening of the catering trailer four months ago, Bannvale Bloom & Brew has sold around 1000 hot drinks, with a Cappuccino being the most requested.

Currently there are a range of hot drinks, daily scones, tray bakes and a soup of the day with wheaten bread on offer. All these items are homemade, fresh on site by Service Users with a learning disability who are supported by staff. There are gift vouchers available and a loyalty card scheme is in operation on all hot drinks purchased.

Bannvale Bloom and Brew at Gilford, Co Down, is proving a huge hit with customers. The new coffee shop, set in the grounds of the garden centre and run by people with disabilities and challenges, is open to the public.

“The aim of the catering group is to teach new or develop existing knowledge and skills in catering (both kitchen and trailer based). This knowledge and skill set is transferrable into daily life, prompting independence and quality of life,” said a Trust spokesperson.

"The Horticulture unit aims to educate Service Users about the growing of garden plants, fruits and vegetables, providing a transferable skill set for future development and for use within their home environment. Education and skill development include knowledge of soil management, harvesting and landscaping, maintenance/design within the Bannvale site and other SHSCT locations. Focus is put upon maintaining a healthy balanced lifestyle for good physical and mental health through engaging in meaningful activities. The group additionally explore and gain knowledge of local history, wildlife and local facilities,” she said.