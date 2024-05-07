Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual event, held in memory of Angela who lost her battle to cancer in March 2019, has grown to be a hugely successful annual event which raises much needed funds for charity.

Angela McCabe from Craigavon, Co Armagh. Her family have organised The Angela McCabe Cup 2024 in her memory. With both men and women's teams, the annual tournament raises money for charity. The year money raised with go to the Southern Area Hospice.

Having played with Craigavon City FC, Angela’s husband Frank and his team mates plus many friends and work colleagues of Frank and Angela rallied round the family. Frank, with their children Emma and Michael, have been running the charity tournament every year since in aid of the Southern Area Hospice.

Angela’s friend Fiona Prentice has set up a Just Giving Page to help raise funds for the Hospice. She said: “When someone is taken from us, it's so important to keep their spirit alive. In honour of Angela, we would like to give back to those who helped in her fight and finally find peace from her pain.

"Every day there are people who's work is to help others, who just like Angela, fought bravely through it all. Her last wish was to be in the Hospice. The care and support was so much appreciated, however many more will need the hospice services.

"So, with every single donation raised, it will help to ensure that our loved ones are cared for and have the guidance and support when they need it most.”

The Angela McCabe cup tournament will be held on Sunday 4th August at Craigavon City FC. This year they are aiming to bring a ladies tournament which will start at 10.45am. Then the men's will run from 12.45m to 4pm. Taking part is £10 per player.

Everyone is welcome and there will be food and refreshments – plus a BBQ depending on the weather.

For more information on how to join in contact Frank 07934498982 for men's players information and Megan 07596658894 for ladies players information.