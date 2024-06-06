Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Special events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be held on June 6 in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

Three events will be taking place – which are open to the public to attend - with all including the lighting of beacons and the reading of The International Tribute.

Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre will host local school children from Dickson Primary who have been working on a D-Day project, as well as some music from St Mark’s Silver Band and a talk from local historian Richard Edgar. Light refreshments will also be provided before taking a short walk to Craigavon Lakes for the lighting of the beacon.

The Armagh event will take place in St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, when a service will include an act of remembrance recalling those who paid the supreme sacrifice in the D-Day landings, and during the Second World War, in the pursuit of peace and freedom. This will be followed by the lighting of the beacon at 9.15pm.

Mrs Williamson, Henry Parks, Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, Jaxon McCann and Lucas Gallagher representing Dickson Primary School. Picture: ABC Borough Council

"The service will mark this significant anniversary with a sense of thanksgiving and remembrance and will involve representatives from across the community,” said the Dean of Armagh, Very Rev Shane Forster.

The Banbridge event will be held at the civic building and will feature pupils from Banbridge High School and St Patrick’s College who have been working together for several months on the subject of World War II and D-Day. Frontier Pipes and Drums will attend the event and light refreshments will also be available before the lighting of the beacon at the front of the building.

All proceedings will begin at 8pm and the beacon lighting will take place at 9.15pm along with the reading of The International Tribute. Guides and Scouts will read the Tribute in Armagh and Craigavon, while local students will read it in Banbridge.

“We are delighted to be able to host three different events across our borough to commemorate the 80 th anniversary of D-Day,” said past Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Margaret Tinsley.