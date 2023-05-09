Register
Dale Farm celebrates £50,000 fundraising milestone for Cancer Focus NI

Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has reached a significant £50,000 fundraising milestone for its corporate charity partner, Cancer Focus NI.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 9th May 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:02 BST

Over the past three years team members at Dale Farm have been supporting Cancer Focus NI by organising a vast range of activities and initiatives from ’12 Days of Christmas Giveaway’, to the Dunman Golf Day and finally to ‘Moooove in March’ to help raise funds to support the charity’s work within Northern Ireland.

Caroline Martin, Corporate Marketing & Communications Manager at Dale Farm said: “£50,000 is a huge milestone to reach and we are incredibly proud of our colleagues who have contributed to achieving this target. Our charity committee have shown great dedication and determination over the past three years, working hard to ensure that we had a range of activities on offer so everyone could do their bit for the charity partnership.

“Supporting Cancer Focus NI as part of our wider community partnership programme has brought us such pride. Cancer affects so many people across Northern Ireland and Cancer Focus NI provides vital support to patients and their families. The charity also provides guidance and raise awareness within our communities to help people lower their risk of cancer. It’s been a great experience to raise funds for a cause which will help so many people in our local community.”

Dale Farm celebrates reaching £50,000 milestone for Cancer Focus NI.
Dale Farm celebrates reaching £50,000 milestone for Cancer Focus NI.

“Cmmunities throughout Northern Ireland. We can’t thank the staff at Dale Farm enough for their efforts in reaching this incredible milestone and look forward to seeing what’s next from such a wonderful corporate partner.”

