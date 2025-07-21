Dan Winter’s Cottage in Loughgall hosts familiarisation visit for tourism providers
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council welcomed the group of 22 to the historic cottage in Loughgall as part of its ongoing familiarisation visits programme. The tour – ‘Mud walls of Memories’ – was led by Colin and Christine from Dan Winters Cottage.
The visit was an opportunity for tourism providers to build confidence in recommending local experiences to their guests, while also encouraging collaboration and connection across the tourism and hospitality sectors.
By fostering these relationships, the council aims to create a more cohesive and compelling destination, driving increased visitor spend, longer stays, and repeat visits to our borough.
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “It’s inspiring to see so many passionate providers come together to celebrate and support our local tourism offering. Initiatives like this not only showcase the best of our borough but also build the partnerships that are vital for long-term success. Together, we are shaping a destination that visitors will want to return to time and time again.”
Colin Winter of Dan Winter’s Cottage added: “We’re delighted to offer visitors a truly immersive experience that brings our local history to life. With ‘Mud walls of Memories’, we’re offering more than just a tour—we’re inviting people to step into the past and connect with the stories that shaped Dan Winter’s Cottage. We’re proud to bring its history to life in a way that’s meaningful and memorable.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.