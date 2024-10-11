Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reign Academy of Dance has made a dynamic entrance into the local dance scene, with students already tapping, spinning, and pirouetting their way to success.

Since opening its doors in Royal Hillsborough just six months ago, the academy has rapidly grown, attracting talented young dancers who are not only thriving in competitions having already won a combined total of 31 awards at three competitions since opening but also and most importantly they are embracing the joy of dance in every class.

Founder and self-confessed ‘Dance-Mom’, Jodie Thorman explains that her reasons behind launching Reign were deeply personal: "Reign Academy was born out of my daughter's love for dance and the incredible impact it had on her, during a challenging time in her life.

"Faye was diagnosed with Type1 diabetes at just nine years old, and dance became her sanctuary – a place where she could express herself and thrive.

(Front row left to right) Mya Mcfaul 8, Ronnie Lyons 12, Grace ferris 12, Scarlett hill 10, Jessica Copeland 8 (Back Row l-r) Alicia Murray 18, Sophie Stretton 13, Bella Copeland 10, Casey Fromeling 13, Faye Thorman 12 Pic credit: Reign Academy of Dance

"Watching her passion for dance and competition inspired me to create a studio that feels like a true family for young dancers.

“At Reign, friendship, fun, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do.

"Every dancer is accepted and supported equally, no matter their background or circumstances.

"I’m also lucky to have my older daughter, Erin, by my side in running the academy.

(L-R Back Row) Bella Copeland 10, Scarlett Hill 10, Faye Thorman 12, Rachel Harris, Head of Dance and Casey Fromeling 13, (L-R front) Sophie Stretton 13, Freya Walker McBride 5, Jessica Copeland 8 and Mya McFaul 8. Pic credit: Reign Academy of Dance

"It truly is a family affair, I couldn’t do it without her, and together we’re building something truly special for our community."

Faye Thorman, aged 12, who was the inspiration for Reign Academy of dance loves her new extended dance family.

“I absolutely love to dance,” she said. “it's something I do every single day because it makes me feel incredible.

"When I was diagnosed with diabetes, I felt sad and different from everyone else, but dancing helps me forget about all of that.

"Since Reign opened, I’ve made so many new dance friends and my life has completely changed.

“I spend a lot of time at the studio, and I love it. We even have a cosy coffee shop with big comfy sofas where I can catch up on my schoolwork before my next class.

"Reign Academy is such a special place, and I’m so thankful that, as a family, we decided to make this dream a reality.”

Reign Academy of Dance, located in the heart of Royal Hillsborough, is already home to over 150 aspiring dancers, offering a diverse range of styles including Ballet, Lyrical, Tap, Jazz, Acro, and Hip Hop.

Despite being newly established, its dancers have quickly made a name for themselves, performing in high-profile productions such as Footloose in London’s West End.

While dance remains at the heart of Reign Academy, the school also offers a range of additional classes to further foster creativity and confidence in young people. These include Musical theatre, Speech and drama classes, vocal training for children aged 7 years up, as well as Mummy and Me introduction to dance sessions for toddlers as young as 12 months.

Jodie added: “Whether our students want to compete or not is not what matters most. What’s important to us is that they’re here, having fun, staying active, making new friends, and building confidence that will benefit them in all areas of life.”