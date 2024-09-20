Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Fly high Danny Boy, you will be missed by so many,” said a friend of Daniel McCallister who sadly died following a car crash near Markethill.

The teenager died three days after a collision on Sunday evening on the Cladymilltown Road near Markethill.

Daniel McCallister, aged 18, from Tandragee, Co Armagh who died three days after a two vehicle crash near Markethill.

His family has shared his funeral details after his death on Wednesday.

Daniel Joseph McCallister was the beloved son of William and Barbara, Ballyshiel Road, Clare, Tandragee, much loved brother of Sarah, Jack, Kathryn and Samuel, dear brother-in-law of Adam, cherished grandson of Jackie and Eileen and a dear uncle and nephew.

His funeral will take place at St. John’s Parish Church, Mullabrack on Sunday at 2.30pm, followed by a private committal in the adjoining churchyard.

"Family and friends welcome to call at his home on Friday and Saturday from 2.00pm to 9.00pm,” said the notice by his family.

Police confirmed the young man had passed away from his injuries on September 18, three days after the collision of a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran. Another driver remains in critical condition.

Roads Inspector Cherith Adair of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1729 15/09/24." Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St. John’s Parish Church, Mullabrack, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, TDI House, 92 Market Street, Tandragee, BT62 2BP or online at jstoops.co.uk.