Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An 18-year-old man has died after he was involved in a two vehicle collision near Markethill on Sunday night.

The PSNI confirmed that the young man, Mr Daniel McCallister, from the Tandragee area, passed away from his injuries three days after the crash.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel McCallister, aged 18, from Tandragee, Co Armagh who died three days after a two vehicle crash near Markethill.

-

A police spokesperson said: “He died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, 18th September, from injuries sustained following a collision on the Cladymilltown Road on Sunday evening, 15th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran, collided. The other driver remains in a critical condition in hospital." Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1729 15/09/24."

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. ​