Tandragee teenager, who died after two vehicle crash near Markethill, has been named
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The PSNI confirmed that the young man, Mr Daniel McCallister, from the Tandragee area, passed away from his injuries three days after the crash.
-
-
A police spokesperson said: “He died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, 18th September, from injuries sustained following a collision on the Cladymilltown Road on Sunday evening, 15th September.
"Two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Daniel, and a blue Volkswagen Touran, collided. The other driver remains in a critical condition in hospital." Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.
“Please call us on 101, quoting reference 1729 15/09/24."
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.