The Southern Regional College has appointed its first woman as Principal and Chief Executive following the retirement of Brian Doran last year.

The College’s Governing Body revealed it has appointed Mrs Lee Campbell as the new Principal and Chief Executive.

Mrs Lee Campbell who has been appointed as the Principal and Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Area College which has campuses in Lurgan, Portadown, Armagh, Newry and Banbridge.

Mrs Campbell has been a member of the Colleges Executive Team since November 2021 playing a key role in the strategic direction and financial management of the College, as Director of Finance and Planning, and latterly as Interim Principal and Chief Executive since February 2024.

Mrs Campbell has made a significant contribution to the College’s business planning processes meeting current and emerging economic demands for upskilling and reskilling individuals, alongside maintaining and improving governance and financial controls since joining the College in 2021.

Mrs Campbell, a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland brings significant leadership and management experience in executive and non-executive roles in both private and public sector bodies.

Mrs Campbell, as the first female in the role, is committed to adopting a collaborative and outward-looking approach in her role as Principal and Chief Executive. Mrs Campbell, added: “It is a privilege to take on the leadership of Southern Regional College as the Principal and Chief Executive.

"The College plays a key role in providing high quality education, training and development opportunities which are vital to build futures for our people and communities and support the implementation of the Minister for the Economy’s Economic Vision.

“As Principal and Chief Executive I look forward to working in collaboration with the Governing Body, staff, industry and other key stakeholders to lead the college into the next stage of its growth and development. Ensuring the College’s full potential is realised through the delivery of a curriculum that is relevant to today’s students and employers.”

Southern Regional College is one of the largest education providers in the Southern Region, with state-of-the-art campuses located in Armagh, Banbridge, Lurgan, Newry and Portadown. The College operates across the two council areas of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down in the southern part of NI.

The College enrols approximately 20,000 students annually and with over 900 members of staff.

Dr Thomas Moore, Chairman of the Governing Body at Southern Regional College said: “On behalf of the governing body of Southern Regional College, I am delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Lee Campbell as Principal and Chief Executive Officer, following a comprehensive and competitive external selection process.

"Together with the Governing Body, we extend our warmest congratulations to Mrs. Campbell as she assumes this role. We look forward to working closely with Mrs Campbell to ensure the continued success of the College.”

Mr Brian Doran retired in August 2023 after 30 years working in the education sector including 15 years at the helm of the Southern Regional College.

Under his leadership the College modernised and expanded throughout the years gaining a healthy reputation for producing well educated and talented young people.

He has been instrumental in developing and delivering a wide range of programmes of study including the Schools Partnership Programme, addressing the need for school pupils to be provided with a wide range of learning opportunities suited to their needs and interest.