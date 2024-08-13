Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olympic swimming sensation Daniel Wiffen will be given a true hero’s homecoming in Magheralin on Tuesday evening.

The village community association is hosting a celebration event for the public to welome home the gold and bronze medal winner in St Patrick's Parish Hall from 7pm to 8.30pm.

It follows a triumphant return on Monday when Daniel and his fellow Team Ireland athletes received a tumultous welcome from thousands of people who had gathered in Dublin’s O'Connell Street.

The memorable scenes came after Daniel was left disappointed on Sunday as an unexpected trip to hospital with a bug meant he was not able to fulfil the honour of carrying the Irish flag at the Olympics closing ceremony as planned.

Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland poses with his gold and bronze Olympic swimming medals. Picture: Arturo Holmes / Getty Images.

The Magheralin ‘Welcome Home’ event will give fans the chance to meet Daniel and enjoy the opportunity to have their photos taken with the Olympic star.

There has been much excitement in the village throughout the Paris Games as 23-year-old wowed the world with his achievements, both in the pool and by becomimg the first Irish swimmer ever to compete in the open water marathon swim at the Olympics.

"We anticipate a large crowd so parking will be limited, “ said Caitriona Hughes, chairperson of the community association.

"However additional parking is available behind Mak's Chip shop and beside the butchers on New Forge Rd. Representatives from St Michael's GAA Club and Magheralin Village Football Club will assist us with stewarding the event.”

Ahead of meeting his many supporters in Northern Ireland, the Olympic 800m champion and 1500m bronze medallist thanked all those who had helped him realise his Olympic dream.

"They say every child has a dream, to pursue the dream is in every child hand’s to make it a reality,” he posted on social media.

"I had the dream of becoming an Olympic champion. I put the work in every day and I’m so happy to say that I have accomplished my childhood dream.

"However behind every child you have a support team of friends, family, coaches, teammates who encourage and help make your dream a reality.

"So I would firstly like to thank my parents who sacrificed their own lives to make my dream a reality. My best friends and teammates who supported and pushed me to achieve my dream. My coaches, especially Andi Manley you created the journey and allowed me to push myself until I had achieved my dream.

"Now Paris 2024 is over and I head back to Ireland I can finally reflect and thank everyone for the support across the past weeks and I’m happy to say I’m bringing a gold and bronze home.”