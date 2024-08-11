Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland Olympic swimming sensation Daniel Wiffen will be watched by millions of viewers around the world on Sunday night as he steps out as one of the flagbearers at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Games.

The Magheralin double Olympic medallist has been given the honour of carrying the Irish flag along with fellow swimmer Mona McSherry from Sligo at what promises to be a memorable event at the iconic Stade de France.

The 23-year-old Team Ireland competitor clinched a gold medal after an impressive finish in the 800m freestyle final and a bronze in the 1500m event. He also became the first Irish swimmer ever to compete in the open water marathon swim at the Olympics, coming home in 18th place.

Mona won the first medal of the Paris Games for Team Ireland by clinching bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

They shared their immense pride on hearing they had been selected to carry the Irish flag and represent the record number of 133 athletes on Team Ireland at the Games.

Speaking after it was announced he was to be one of the flagbearers, an excited Daniel said he would “fly that flag high”.

“I’m so happy, I think it’s a great privilege to hold the flag, and I’m going to hold it high around the stadium and I really can’t wait; it’s a dream come true for me,” he said.

Daniel Wiffen with his gold medal after the men's 800m freestyle final. Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The Paris Olympics website says of the occasion: “In the heart of the Stade de France, athletes from all over the world will represent their countries one last time in an incredible moment of celebration and sharing. With their eyes riveted to the flame, the emotion will be immense as we close the great Olympic book of Paris 2024.”

The closing ceremony is to be more traditional compared to the opening ceremony which saw the parade of nations taking place on boats on the River Seine in the French capital.

It will include the flags of the nations, the athletes' parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the Los Angeles 2028 organising committee.

It is likely, however, there will be a few big name surprises with various celebrities said to be poised to perform including Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The closing ceremony – celebrating the achivements of all the athletes over the past two weeks and marking the end of the Games – will begin at 9pm local time (8pm BST).