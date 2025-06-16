“The entire community is shocked and deeply saddened,” an Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor has said following the sudden death of a young man in Lurgan.

Darren Marshall, a father of two young children, died tragically on Sunday morning.

Mr Marshall, a former pupil of St Paul’s Junior High School, has been described as a loving father and a great friend.

The son of Elaine and Gary Marshall, he was the much loved brother of Amy and James and loving daddy to Fianna and Jayden.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sorchá McGeown expressed her deepest condolences to the Marshall family. Councillor McGeown said: “It’s absolutely tragic that a young man lost his life suddenly at the weekend. “I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Darren Marshall as they come to terms with this unimaginable loss.

“The entire community is shocked and deeply saddened, and I’ve no doubt they will rally around to support his loved ones through the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

St Peters GAC Lurgan said it’s committee and members are ‘deeply saddened to learn the sudden and untimely passing of our former player, Darren (RIP), dearly beloved son of Elaine and Gary, our much esteemed coach, former player & senior county referee’.

"We offer our prayers and sincere condolences to Elaine & Gary; Darren’s much loved siblings, Amy & James and his loving children, Fianna & Jayden; and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to all their relatives and friends. May Darren rest in peace and Mary Queen of the Gael have mercy on his gentle soul.”

TírnanÓg GAA said: “The committee, members, and players of Tír na nÓg are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Darren Marshall, son of Gary Marshall, a long-serving Armagh GAA referee who officiated many of our games.

"We extend our sincerest sympathy to Gary, Elaine, Fianna, and Jayden, the wider Marshall family, and Gary’s GAA family at Naomh Peadar, Lurgan.”

A friend said on social media: “Another life gone too soon. Fly high my friend.”

Another friend described Darren has having a ‘massive heart and one of the nicest and loyal man I’ve ever met’. He said: “It was a honour know you.”

One friend said it was ‘heart breaking and devastating news’. “Life’s beyond cruel. Wish things could’ve turned out differently for you,” she said.

Another said: “So very sad and my thoughts are with his family and friends.”

And another friend said: “I hope you’re at peace where ever you are Marshall. You were one of a kind and a fella with the best off hearts.”

A person who knew him said: “Darren was a great fella. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.”

Darren's remains will be reposing at 2 Broomhill, Magheralin BT67 0UL on today Monday from 6.00pm until 9.00pm, and Tuesday from 12.00pm until 9.00pm where family and friends will be welcome to pay their respects.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11.15am to St Paul's Church Lurgan for 12.00pm Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery Lurgan. Darren's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam. The family has asked for family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to PIPS c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.