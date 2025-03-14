Dashcam footage shared as girl pleads for help after her dad was involved in a road traffic incident in Co Armagh
The woman said her father was driving along the Armagh Road at 9.35am passed some temporary traffic lights and was about to turn right into Vicarage Road when another vehicle came along behind him.
"My dad’s car was hit. He is OK but the car is damaged,” she said, adding a passer-by gave her dashcam footage. "Unfortunately I can't make out the number plate.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Armagh Road in Portadown at approximately 9.30am on Thursday 13th March.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision involving a black Volkswagen Passat and a white Skoda Fabia or anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 451 13/03/25.”