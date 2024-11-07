Date for Country Gospel Concert in aid of Cookstown's Sperrinview Special School
Preparations are taking place for a Country Gospel Concert in aid of Sperrinview Special School in Cookstown.
Organised by the Hanna Family and friends the event will be taking place in the town's Royal Hotel , Old Coagh Road, on Friday, November 22 from 7.30pm.
John Porter and the Sperrinview Choir will provide the entertainment.
Tickets are £12 and include refreshments.
All proceeds on the night will be going to the Sperrinview Special School.
Tickets available by contacting Mark Hanna on 07927666651.