Date for Country Gospel Concert in aid of Cookstown's Sperrinview Special School

Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:49 BST
Preparations are taking place for a Country Gospel Concert in aid of Sperrinview Special School in Cookstown.

Organised by the Hanna Family and friends the event will be taking place in the town's Royal Hotel , Old Coagh Road, on Friday, November 22 from 7.30pm.

John Porter and the Sperrinview Choir will provide the entertainment.

Country Gospel Concert in Cookstown.

Tickets are £12 and include refreshments.

All proceeds on the night will be going to the Sperrinview Special School.

Tickets available by contacting Mark Hanna on 07927666651.

