A British Army veteran from Newtownabbey, who lost both of his legs above the knee during an incident in Afghanistan, is supporting other veterans through the sale of purple poppy wreaths.

Lance corporal Bryan Phillips BEM, who was the victim of an IED explosion in Afghanistan in June 2012, received support during his recovery from military charities and is now using this remembrance period to help support the work of worthy causes.

The kindhearted veteran, who grew up in Rathcoole, wanted to help others in similar situations, embarking on a number of fundraising efforts over recent years to support the work of the charitable organisations. To date, Bryan estimates that he has raised around £100,000, including through his Dublin to Belfast wheelchair push which raised £20,000 and his ‘Poppy 100’ effort in 2018, which saw 100 wreaths being sold to lay at war memorials to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice day.

This year, the east Antrim resident has embarked on another fundraising initiative in aid of the Andy Allen Veterans Services charity and the Irish Guards Charity.

Via the sale of purple poppy wreaths, Bryan is raising money for the worhty causes.

The unique design commemorates the sacrifce of service animals during conflicts, including dogs, horses and pigeons.

He explained: “The purple poppy represents the animals and the huge contribution and sacrifice they made as part of the war effort, not only in the World Wars, but in more recent conflicts such as Northern Ireland, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Animals have been indispensable in wartime, providing transportation, communication and companionship. Your sponsorship ensures their sacrifices are remembered.”

Bryan, who served in the Irish Guards for 10 years, added: “By sponsoring a wreath, you not only honour their memory, but also support two vital causes; Andy Allen Veterans Services and the Irish Guards Charity.

"Your contribution will help provide essential services and support to veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the care and recognition they deserve.

"You will be presented your wreath to keep. You can then lay it at your local war memorial, or simply have it on display at your home or office.”

For more information, check out the Poppy 100 Facebook page.