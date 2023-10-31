Register
Dedicated paediatric ward sister at the Ulster Hospital has received her BEM

“It’s been so special to receive this BEM, it’s a once in a lifetime experience.” These are the words of Kate Cleland as she was presented with a British Empire Medal by The Lord Lieutenant of County Down, Mr Gawn Rowan Hamilton, at Hillsborough Castle, in recognition of her services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:31 GMT
Kate from Moneyreagh, who is based in the Paediatric Outpatient Department and Short Stay Paediatric Assessment Unit in the Ulster Hospital, has worked in the Trust for an incredible 37 years.

She began her Nurse training in April 1986 in the Ulster Hospital where she has worked tirelessly, providing care and support to children and their families.

On receiving the award, Kate said, “It is a privilege to be able to care for young people and their families.

Kate with her children at Hillsborough Castle to receive the BEM. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Kate with her children at Hillsborough Castle to receive the BEM. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“None of us do our jobs for awards or honours, but it’s been so special to receive this BEM, it’s a once in a lifetime experience.

“My family have been super supportive throughout my career so it was a lovely touch to have my husband and children attend to witness this very special occasion."

When she found out she had been awarded the BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours, Kate said: “It is a real privilege to receive this award.

Kate celebrating with her husband at Hillsborough Castle. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Kate celebrating with her husband at Hillsborough Castle. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"However, I have always believed that being a Nurse is a vocation and one which I have dedicated my life to.

“I have worked for over 30 years in the Paediatric Unit at the Ulster Hospital and have never wanted to move anywhere else. It truly is the best place to work.”