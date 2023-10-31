Dedicated paediatric ward sister at the Ulster Hospital has received her BEM
Kate from Moneyreagh, who is based in the Paediatric Outpatient Department and Short Stay Paediatric Assessment Unit in the Ulster Hospital, has worked in the Trust for an incredible 37 years.
She began her Nurse training in April 1986 in the Ulster Hospital where she has worked tirelessly, providing care and support to children and their families.
On receiving the award, Kate said, “It is a privilege to be able to care for young people and their families.
“None of us do our jobs for awards or honours, but it’s been so special to receive this BEM, it’s a once in a lifetime experience.
“My family have been super supportive throughout my career so it was a lovely touch to have my husband and children attend to witness this very special occasion."
When she found out she had been awarded the BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours, Kate said: “It is a real privilege to receive this award.
"However, I have always believed that being a Nurse is a vocation and one which I have dedicated my life to.
“I have worked for over 30 years in the Paediatric Unit at the Ulster Hospital and have never wanted to move anywhere else. It truly is the best place to work.”