Dedicated paediatric ward sister at the Ulster Hospital receives a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours

The South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust is delighted that Paediatric Ward Sister, Kate Cleland from Moneyreagh has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland in the King’s Birthday Honour List 2023.

Kate, who is based in the Paediatric Outpatient Department and Short Stay Paediatric Assessment Unit in the Ulster Hospital, has worked in the Trust for an incredible 37 years.

She began her Nurse training in April 1986 in the Ulster Hospital where she has worked tirelessly, providing care and support to children and their families.

Looking back at her time in Paediatrics, Kate has always had a passion for caring for children and always knew she wanted to be a Nurse, even walking into a hospital as a young person excited her.

Pic Credit: SEHSCT

When asked about her achievement, Kathryn commented: “It is a real privilege to receive this award.

"However, I have always believed that being a Nurse is a vocation and one which I have dedicated my life to.

"I have worked for over 30 years in the Paediatric Unit at the Ulster Hospital and have never wanted to move anywhere else. It truly is the best place to work.”

Interim Lead Nurse, Karen Orr congratulated Kate on her award and said: “Kate has been a colleague and friend for over 30 years.

"She is kind, compassionate and caring to all our patients and their families and always has a smile on her face, which helps put our patients at their ease.