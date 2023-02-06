Register
Demi Hunter: Appeal launched to find girl last seen in school uniform

Police officers in the Newtownabbey district have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to trace missing person, Demi Hunter.

By Russell Keers
3 minutes ago

Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page this afternoon, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police officers are attempting to locate missing person, Demi Hunter.

"She was last seen today (Monday, February 6) at approximately 11.10am in the Jordanstown Road area of Newtownabbey, close to Monkstown.

"It is thought she may have left the area and could have travelled to the greater Belfast area or towards the North Coast.

Demi Hunter.

"At this time she was wearing a school uniform consisting of a white shirt and a black skirt. It should also be noted that the roots of her hair are now red.

"If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting incident serial number 722 of 6/2/23.”

