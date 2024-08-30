Desertmartin and Castledawson bands thank public for their generous support

Published 30th Aug 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 17:38 BST
Desertmartin Accordion Band and Cranny Pipe Band would like to thank all the bands who participated in their parade in Desertmartin on Wednesday June 26.

They would also like to thank those who attended, and all those who put in the unseen work behind the scenes. The organisers would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout.

The total collected on the night was £1500. The proceeds were in aid of Loughinsholin Community Development Association.

Bands thank the public for their support. Credit: Tony HendronBands thank the public for their support. Credit: Tony Hendron
Bands thank the public for their support. Credit: Tony Hendron

Meanwhile, Castledawson Part Music Flute Band would like to thank all the bands who participated in their parade in Castledawson on Wednesday June 5, all those who attended, and all those who put in the unseen work behind the scenes. The band would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout.

The total collected on the night was £1,802. The proceeds were in aid of Castledawson Part Music Flute Band.

