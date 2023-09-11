Desertmartin and Cranny Bands collection aids local development association
Desertmartin Accordion Band and Cranny Pipe Band would like to thank all the bands who participated in our parade in Desertmartin on Wednesday June 28 this year.
A big thanks also to all those who attended the parade, and all those who put in the unseen work behind the scenes in the build-up to the event.
The bands would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout.
The total collected on the night was £1420.
The proceeds were in aid of Loughinsholin Community Development Association