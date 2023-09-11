Register
Desertmartin and Cranny Bands collection aids local development association

Desertmartin Accordion Band and Cranny Pipe Band would like to thank all the bands who participated in our parade in Desertmartin on Wednesday June 28 this year.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST
Desertmartin Accordion and Cranny Pipe Bands hold annual parade. Credit: Tony HendronDesertmartin Accordion and Cranny Pipe Bands hold annual parade. Credit: Tony Hendron
Desertmartin Accordion and Cranny Pipe Bands hold annual parade. Credit: Tony Hendron

A big thanks also to all those who attended the parade, and all those who put in the unseen work behind the scenes in the build-up to the event.

The bands would also like to thank the PSNI for excellent traffic control throughout.

The total collected on the night was £1420.

The proceeds were in aid of Loughinsholin Community Development Association

