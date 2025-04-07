Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A decision on a new social housing development in Clough has been deferred by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee for a site visit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal by Rural Housing Association is for six dwellings on land at Coronation Crescent in the village.

Senior planning officer Sean O’Kane said that the proposed development is for four two-bedroom units and two three-bedroom units which will be arranged in three pairs of “semis”, which he said, “respects and reflects the surrounding built context”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He indicated there are three house types in a range of finishes that have been “selected to respond to the immediate built context”. Access will be provided at Coronation Crescent.

A general view of Clough. Pic Google

He reported there were 19 objections and two petitions against the proposal containing 15 signatures. The officer pointed out there have been a number of meetings with local residents and political representatives.

He stated: “It is the view of the planning department that the potential negative impacts on third parties in terms of overlooking, dominance, loss of light have been adequately addressed and negated.

“Following consultation with statutory bodies including NIEA (Northern Ireland Environment Agency), DfI Roads, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Rivers Agency, no objections were forthcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Capacity Issues

“Northern Ireland Housing Executive expressed support for the development of social housing. Northern Ireland Water raised concerns regarding sewerage network capacity issues to serve the site.”

Mr O’Kane said a condition could be added to seek resolution prior to commencement of any construction. However, he stated the planning department considers the proposal “acceptable” and recommended the committee approves the application.

Objecting on behalf of two residents, the Mayor, Alderman William McCaughey, a Braid DUP representative, who had speaking rights at the meeting but is not a committee member, said: “The objections come from the fact that this is an elevated site behind two houses. They do not believe that adequate provision of privacy has been taken into consideration.

“They would like to place their objections on the fact that this is such a dominant structure behind their houses and there is going to be an impact with regard to their privacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said residents felt there would be a “detrimental impact also on their sunlight provision”. Ald McCaughey asked if a “sun path analysis” has been carried out. He requested provision in realignment in such a way that it would reduce that impact, if the application is given the go-ahead.

Mr O’Kane reported there have been “revisions” on the overall lay-out but a sun path analysis has not been carried out although it was not felt there would be “any substantial impact on the two properties”.

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said: “To fully understand and appreciate the objections, it is essential that this committee carries out a site visit to experience the overbearing nature that this proposal will have on their two houses.”

First Phase

“The buildings, in particular, that we want to highlight of the first phase of this development will have a devastating impact on their way of life,” Mr Gaston claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He highlighted concerns over potential loss of sunlight, over-shadowing, overlooking and loss of privacy. “If approved, this will leave both these houses in the shade all day,” he suggested.

Richard McCaig, resident, told the meeting: “While I fully support the need for social housing in our area, this particular project raises serious issues and will impact my home and quality of life.

“This development poses a major privacy issue. The height and positioning of the buildings mean that my back will be directly overlooked by a number of houses.

“Right now, my family enjoys a sense of privacy in our own space. If this development goes ahead as planned, that will be lost, not only for me but for neighbours also.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another critical issue is overshadowing. Given the scale of the proposed buildings, my property and others will suffer from substantial loss of natural light. This will not only impact the enjoyment of my home but also reduce its energy efficiency forcing us to rely on more artificial light and heating.”

He urged the planning committee to reconsider the scale and placement of this phase of the development.

Resident Jamie McKeown said: “This particular project raises serious issues that impact my home.”

He said he supported the need for social housing in the area but expressed concern over the topography of the site and potential construction issues which he believed may arise to proximity to his property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McCaig added: “When we do have good weather in Clough, we do like to sit outside, the family likes to sit outside. I like to cook outside. I have different barbecue equipment and we have friends round. It is a nice social area. All the neighbours get on. We all visit each other.”

Acting head of planning Kyle Patterson said a pre-commencement construction method statement could be submitted prior to commencement that would look at ground conditions.

Braid Ulster Unionist Councillor Jackson Minford said he would like to see the area through a site visit. This proposal was seconded by Bannside DUP Cllr Tyler Hoey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a vote in which two councillors were against, it was agreed a decision would be deferred pending a site visit.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.