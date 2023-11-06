News that a review into the cervical smears of around 17,500 women within the Southern Health Trust will be delayed is ‘devastating’ says Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd.

Mr O'Dowd was speaking after hearing the news that the Belfast Trust have had their cytology services temporarily suspended. The MLA said: “This news will be devastating for the 17500 women in the Southern Trust awaiting a review of their smear.

Sinn Fein' Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd.

“Sinn Féin has asked for an urgent update from the Health Department on the reason for the suspension of services in the Belfast Trust. This must be addressed urgently as it is becoming very clear that services for women’s health across the North is not fit for purpose.

“HPV testing is due to begin in December, this is the most modern and accurate method of testing for cervical cancer, and should have been in place long ago, however we need reassurance that this will happen, and that all Health Trusts can do this safely.

“We need the Assembly restored now and all parties working together to ensure this is delivered. We also need an Executive restored to deliver a women’s health strategy which begins to address health inequalities facing women today.”