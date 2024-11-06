Dillon Fullerton: police in Ballymena ‘increasingly concerned for the welfare’ of man (22)
Police in Ballymena say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Dillon Fullerton.
It is believed that Dillon left the Harryville area, Ballymena, on Saturday (November 2) around 3.00pm.
In a statement the PSNI said: “Dillon is described as 22 years of age, 5'9'', slim, brown hair, blue eyes, no tattoos, wearing black skinny jeans, a dark coat and black trainers.
"He has a grey back pack and black duffle bag with him and he has left with a tent and a sleeping bag.
"Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or have any information to contact 101, quoting reference number 768 – 05/11/24.”