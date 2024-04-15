Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clenaghans, with its quirky layout and beautiful gardens, was always a lovely lunch and a delight for dinner. However the owners say they will be forced to close the doors by the end of this month.

Clenaghan's Restaurant in Aghalee, Co Antrim.

With its traditional stone building and cosy interior, which dates back to the eighteenth century, there was always a welcoming atmosphere with roaring fires and dinner by candlelight.

In a statement Clenaghan’s Restaurant owners stated: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Clenaghan’s will be closing its doors from the 28th of this month. With rising costs hitting us from all sides, it has unfortunately become impossible to keep the doors open and to continue to provide the quality experience that we love so much to bring to you all.

"We have seen many other much loved venues have to make this same decision, and if nothing changes for the hospitality sector, I am sure we will continue to see many more.

"We have made some fantastic friends and connections since taking the reins at Clenaghan’s mid-pandemic, and we would like to thank every customer that has joined us for a meal or a special occasion during our tenure. We are so grateful to all of you for the part you have played in our journey, particularly our regulars who have been with us every step of the way.

"And to all the front of house and kitchen team- thank you for giving us your everything and always bringing your A game. We love you loads, and wish every single one of you the best in whatever you go onto next.

"The restaurant will be open as normal for now, with our last service on 28th April so please get booked in and get any outstanding vouchers used up! Thank you again, you've all been great.”

One member of staff said: “As a front of house staff member for 4yrs in Clenaghans it wasn't just work it was family, it's been a fabulous chapter in my book met many a person, had the best of crack.”

A customer said: “If a fabulous restaurant like Clenaghans cannot survive then no decent restaurant will. We will have a society that only offers McDonald's and KFC. Disastrous news. My absolute favourite restaurant in the world. Good luck to all the staff and shame on the council in particular for landing small businesses with massive crippling rates bills. They should realise that when businesses close they don't pay any rates.”

Another customer said: “Absolutely devastated for you, and for the local area to lose such a well-renowned restaurant. It is absolutely soul destroying to witness the ongoing loss of so many businesses whilst nothing is done by the powers that be.”

